Local school districts unveil fall plans

20 hours 11 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 11:58:00 AM CDT July 23, 2020 in News
By: Korbett Koselak, KOMU 8 Reporter
NEW BLOOMFIELD — As the school year rapidly approaches, districts across mid-Missouri are beginning to release their "return to school" plans. 

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released guidelines for districts on July 9. 

While the guidelines released by the state are to the aid of school districts, they are not rules. 

"Those decisions about that approach, if and when they reopen, lies at the local level," DESE communications coordinator Mallory McGowin said.

The guidelines released by DESE give recommendations on screening, masks and physical distancing. 

New Bloomfield School District released its return to school plans earlier this week. 

"That plan has to be very fluid," New Bloomfield Superintendent Sarah Wisdom said. "We are going to be monitoring that with the Callaway County Health Department at all times."

The plan New Bloomfield Schools released has three stages: green, yellow and red.

Green means all students attend in-person classes whether in high school, middle school or elementary school.

If the pandemic worsens, the school will go to stage yellow which means middle school and high school students will virtually learn from home, while elementary school students are physically distanced in the newly vacant buildings. 

Red means everybody will learn virtually from home.

Other districts are also releasing their plans for the upcoming school year. 

Jefferson City School district has released their plans.

If parents do not feel comfortable returning their child to school, they can sign them up to learn virtually from home.

The students must be signed up for the Launch program by August 3.

Fulton Schools sent out a survey to parents and are set to release their return to school plan on Friday. 

In Columbia, parents have the option to choose in-person or online classes for their students.

All districts have said their plans are fluid and may change as the conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic evolve. 

