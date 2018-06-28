Local Score: Tuesday, April 12, 2016

MID-MISSOURI — Here are some local scores from around the area for Tuesday, April 12, 2016:

College Softball

Columbia College William 5, Woods University 0

Columbia College William 2, Woods University 3

Central Methodist 6, Benedictine 0

Central Methodist 3, Benedictine 2

College Baseball

Central Methodist 8, Peru State 2

Central Methodist 9, Peru State 5

Missouri Valley 5, MidAmerican Nazarene 6

Missouri Valley 4, MidAmerican Nazarene 12

High Scool Girls Soccer

Southern Boone 4, Fatima 0

High Scool Baseball

North Callaway 10, Clopton 2