Local scores and cancellations: Tuesday, April 26, 2016

MID-MISSOURI- Here are some local scores and cancellations from around the area for Tuesday, April 26, 2016:

Boys Baseball



Battle 2 Hallsville 1

Mens Baseball

CMU 14 Harris-Stowe State 4

Softball

CMU 9 William Woods 5 (Game One)

William Woods 5 CMU 3 (Game Two)

Cancellations

Mizzou Softball at SEMO moved to Wednesday