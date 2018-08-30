Local Scores: Friday, April 10

MID-MISSOURI- Here are your local scores from around the area for Friday, April 10, 2015:

High School Baseball

Fulton 15 - Hannibal 4

Rock Bridge 13 - Ozark 1

High School Girls Soccer

Blue Springs South 4 - Rock Bridge 0

Southern Boone 9 - St. James 0

NAIA Baseball

William Woods 11 - Hannibal LaGrange 1 (7 innings)

NAIA Softball

Game One: Columbia College 6 - Hannibal LaGrange 5

Game Two: Columbia College 5 - Hannibal LaGrange 4

Game One: William Woods 9 - Williams Baptist College 8 (9 innings)

Game Two: Wiliams Baptist College 7 - William Woods 3