Local Scores: Friday, November 6, 2015

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area for Friday, November 5, 2015:

Men's College Basketball (Exhibition):

Missouri 94, Missouri Western 53

High School Football Class 1, District 6 Championship:

Marceline 35, Westran 0

High School Football Class 4, District 7 Championship:

Hannibal 22, Mexico 14

High School Football Class 1, District 5 Championship:

South Shelby 35, Paris 28

High School Football Class 3, District 6 Championship:

Blair Oaks 48, Fulton 29

High School Football Class 5, District 4 Championship:

Battle 27, Lebanon 14

High School Football Class 2, District 8 Championship:

Brookfield 43, East Buchanan 18

High School Football Class 3, District 5 Championship:

Centralia 43, Wright City 12

High School Football Class 2, District 7 Championship:

Lafayette County 59, Father Tolton 29