Local Scores: Friday, November 6, 2015
MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area for Friday, November 5, 2015:
Men's College Basketball (Exhibition):
Missouri 94, Missouri Western 53
High School Football Class 1, District 6 Championship:
Marceline 35, Westran 0
High School Football Class 4, District 7 Championship:
Hannibal 22, Mexico 14
High School Football Class 1, District 5 Championship:
South Shelby 35, Paris 28
High School Football Class 3, District 6 Championship:
Blair Oaks 48, Fulton 29
High School Football Class 5, District 4 Championship:
Battle 27, Lebanon 14
High School Football Class 2, District 8 Championship:
Brookfield 43, East Buchanan 18
High School Football Class 3, District 5 Championship:
Centralia 43, Wright City 12
High School Football Class 2, District 7 Championship:
Lafayette County 59, Father Tolton 29