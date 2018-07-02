Local Scores: Monday, January 30, 2017

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some scores from around the area for Monday, January 30, 2017:

NCAA Women's Basketball:

Missouri 73, No. 25 Kentucky 67

Girls High School Basketball:

Fatima 71, Fulton 35 (Opening Round, Southern Boone Classic)

Troy 46, Harrisburg 40 (Opening Round, Southern Boone Classic)

South Callaway 64, New Bloomfield 49

Father Tolton 80, University City 30

Boys High School Basketball:

North Callaway 69, MMA 58

[CORRECTION: The score of the Missouri women's basketball game has been updated after an incorrect final score was posted earlier]