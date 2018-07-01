Local Scores: Monday, September 24

Here are your local sports scores from around Mid-Missouri for Monday, September 24.

High School Softball

Tipton - 15 vs. Prairie Home - 0

Fayette - 0 vs. Harrisburg - 7

Helias - 2 vs. Rock Bridge - 1

Hallsville - 11 vs. New Franklin - 7

Ritenor - 0 vs. Hickman - 13

New Bloomfield - 3 vs. North Callaway - 5

South Callaway - 1 vs. Russelville - 5

High School Soccer

Mexico - 0 vs. Southern Boone - 5

High School Volleyball