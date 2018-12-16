Local Scores: Saturday, April 18
MID-MISSOURI - Here are your local scores from April 18th.
High School Baseball:
Rock Bridge: 14
Southern Boone: 1
Dixon: 2
Harrisburg: 0
Tolton: 7
North Callaway: 2
NCAA Softball:
(20) University of Softball: 11
University of Arkansas: 1
NCAA Baseball:
University of Alabama: 6 (Game One)
(14) University of Missouri: 0
(14) University of Missouri: 5 (Game Two)
University of Alabama: 3
NAIA Baseball:
Central Methodist University: 4 (Game One)
Evangel University: 2
Central Methodist University: 3 (Game Two)
Evangel University: 2
NAIA Softball:
(9) Central Methodist University: 5 (Game One)
Culver-Stockton College: 0
(9) Central Methodist University: 10 (Game Two)
Culver-Stockton College: 4
Columbia College: 7 (Game one)
St. Louis College of Pharmacy: 2
Lindenwood University-Belleville: 14 (Game One)
Stephens College: 3
Lindenwood University-Belleville: 4 (Game Two)
Stephens College: 2
Columbia College: 15 (Game two)
St. Louis College of Pharmacy: 2