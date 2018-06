Local Scores: Saturday, September 1st

MISSIORURI -- Here is a look at your local college football scores from Saturday, September 1.

NCAA Division 1

Mizzou: 62 vs. Southeastern Louisiana: 10

NCAA Division 2

Lindenwood: 49 vs. Lincoln University: 28

NCAA Division 3

Westminster College: 40 vs. Rockford College: 0

NAIA