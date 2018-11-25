Local Scores: Thursday, April 2, 2015

MID-MISSOURI: Here are your local scores from around the area for Thursday, April 2, 2015.

Womens College Softball:

In game one of the series, Westminster defeats Grinnell, 9-5. In game two, Westminster defeats Grinnell, 10-8.

Boys High School Baseball:

Kirksville defeats Fr. Tolton, 6-3.

Mexico defeats Hannibal, 1-0.

Girls High School Soccer:

Rock Bridge defeats Battle, 1-0.