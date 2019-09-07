Local Scores: Thursday, April 30

By: Kylie Callura, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

MID-MISSOURI: Here are some local scores from around the area for April 30, 2015.

Men's College Baseball:

Peru State defeats Central Methodist in the opening game of the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship Series, 4-2.

William Woods defeats Lindenwood-Belleville in the first round of the American Midwest Conference tournament, 10-3.

Women's College Softball:

No. 4 seed Columbia College defeats No. 1 seed Lindenwood-Belleville in the American Midwest Conference championship, 13-8. 

No. 2 seed Avila defeats No. 7 seed Missouri Valley in the Heart Championship Series, 5-4.

Park University defeats William Woods, 8-4.

High School Baseball:

Battle defeats Hickman, 2-1.

Hallsville defeats Fulton, 6-4

California defeats Harrisburg, 9-3.

Silex defeats North Callaway, 17-6. 

Girls High School Soccer:

Southern Boone defeats Winfield in overtime, 2-1.

 

 

