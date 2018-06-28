Local Scores: Thursday, August 27, 2015

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area for Thursday, August 27:

High School Softball:

Ozark 10, Rock Bridge 5

Moberly 3, Kirksville 2 (F/7)

La Plata 16, Higbee 3

North Callaway 9, Van-Far 0

Southern Boone 11, Eldon 8

Prairie Home 15, Harrisburg 1 (F/5)

Russellville 5, California 4

Blair Oaks 4, Centralia 2

High School Volleyball:

Hallsville 2, Bunceton 0 (25-11, 25-15)

Boys High School Soccer:

Waynesville 2, Battle 1

Southern Boone 6, Boonville nil

Girls High School Tennis:

Mexico 8, Tolton 1