Local Scores: Thursday, December 17, 2015

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area for Thursday, December 17, 2015:

Women's College Basketball:

Columbia College 86, Lindenwood (Ill.) 71

William Woods 70, Hannibal-LaGrange 50

Men's College Basketball:

Columbia College 89, Lindenwood (Ill.) 76

Girls High School Basketball:

New Bloomfield 39, Chamois 35

Jefferson City 42, Hickman 36

Boonville 62, Moberly 41

Eldon 71, Fatima 61

Tolton 65, Clopton/Elsberry 8

South Callaway 63, Eugene 60

Boys High School Basketball:

Moberly 65, Boonville 52

Tuscumbia 68, New Franklin 53