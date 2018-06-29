Local Scores: Thursday, December 3, 2015

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area for Thursday, December 3, 2015:

Women's College Volleyball (NCAA Tournament First Round):

Missouri 3, Missouri St. 1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17)



Women's College Volleyball (NAIA Championships Pool Play):

Columbia College 3, Hastings (Neb.) 2 (16-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 15-11)

Men's College Soccer (NAIA Tournament Quarterfinals):

Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 2, Columbia College 1

High School Boys Basketball:

Battle 49, Jefferson City 45

Hermann 47, Silex 14