Local Scores: Thursday, February 25, 2016

MID-MISSOURI- Here are some local scores from around the area on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2016:

Boys' Basketball

Class 3, District 8 Playoffs

Tolton 75 California 34

Southern Boone 54 Hallsville 31

Class 3, District 13 Playoffs

Boonville 72, Holden 44

Girls' Basketball

Hickman 46 No. 9 Jefferson City 45

Rock Bridge 73 Helias 54

Women's Basketball

No. 7 Columbia College 110 Park University 48

Kentucky 69 Mizzou 59

Men's Basketball

No. 12 Columbia College 108 No. 15 Park University 98