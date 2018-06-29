Local Scores: Thursday, January 12, 2017

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some scores from around the area for Thursday, January 12, 2017:

NCAA Women's Basketball:

LSU 80, Missouri 71

NAIA Women's Basketball:

No. 16 Central Methodist 76, Culver-Stockton 64

No. 12 Columbia College 92, Park 75

William Woods 58, Stephens 45

NAIA Men's Basketball:

No. 6 Columbia College 89, No. 25 Park 73

Central Methodist 81, Culver-Stockton 64

NCAA Division II Men's Basketball:

Lincoln 77, Pittsburg St. 69