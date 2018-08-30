Local Scores: Thursday, March 10, 2016
MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area for Thursday, March 10, 2016:
College Baseball
Central Methodist 6 Dordt 5 (Game 1)
Central Methodist 7 Dordt 2 (Game 2)
Boys' Class 1 Basketball
Stanberry 52 Glasgow 44
Glasgow will play in the 3rd-place game Friday at 7:45 p.m.
Boys' Class 2 Basketball
Iberia 65 Bloomfield 58 (1OT)
Iberia will play in the championship game Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Boys' Class 3 Basketball
Father Tolton 83 Whitfield 41
Father Tolton will play in its first-ever State Championship game Saturday at 12:50 p.m. at Mizzou Arena against Barstow.
Girls' Class 1 Basketball
Mound City 57 Glasgow 52
Mound City will face Naylor in the Class 1 Championship Saturday at 6:20 p.m.
Girls' Class 2 Basketball
Neelyville 63 New Franklin 45
New Franklin will play in the 3rd-place game Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Girls' Class 3 Basketball
Saxony Lutheran 54 Southern Boone 40
Southern Boone will play St. Pius X in the 3rd-place game Friday at 11 a.m.