Local Scores: Thursday, March 2, 2017

MID-MISSOURI – Here are some scores from around the area for Thursday, March 2, 2017:

NAIA Men’s Basketball

William Woods 91, Freed-Hardeman 77

Missouri Baptist 78, No. 6 Columbia College 73

Missouri Valley 93, Grand View 88

NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball

No. 3 Northwestern Missouri State 80, Lincoln 76

Boys’ High School Basketball

Battle 85, Jefferson City 69

Blue Springs 69, Hickman 62

Rock Bridge 57, Blue Springs South 56

Helias 63, Rolla 50

Girls’ High School Basketball

Jefferson City 52, Holt 21