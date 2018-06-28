Local Scores: Thursday, March 5

MID-MISSOURI - Here are your local scores from around the area for Thursday, March 5, 2015:

Mens College Basketball:

No. 12 Columbia College defeats Benedictine University in the quarterfinals of the American Midwest Conference tournament, 82-43. Columbia will host No. 3 seed Lindenwood-Belleville on Saturday.

No. 16 Benedictine College defeats Central Methodist in the quarterfinals of the Heart of America Athletic Conference tournament, 75-62.

Missouri Valley defeats Mid-America Nazarene, 65-62.

Boys High School Basketball:

Blue Springs South defeats Rock Bridge in the District Championship game, 70-62.

Jefferson City defeats Waynesville, 39-37.

Girls High School Basketball:

Rock Bridge defeats Hickman to claim their fourth straight District Champions title, 51-36.

Camdenton defeats Waynesville, 55-46.