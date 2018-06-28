Local Scores: Thursday, March 9, 2017

MID-MISSOURI – Here are some scores from around the area for Thursday, March 9, 2017:

NCAA Men’s Basketball

Ole Miss 86, Missouri 74

*Missouri’s season concludes with second-round Southeastern Conference Tournament loss.

Girls’ High School Basketball

Walnut Grove 57, Prairie Home 36

*Walnut Grove moves on to Class 1 finals against Mercer on Saturday.

Boys’ High School Basketball

Oran 64, Sacred Heart 59

Crane 59, Harrisburg 51

*Crane and Oran move on to face-off in Class 2 finals on Saturday.

Walnut Grove 69, Glasgow 63

*Walnut Grove faces Advance in Class 1 state championship on Saturday.