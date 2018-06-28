Local Scores: Thursday, May 7

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area for Thursday, May 7, 2015:

High School Baseball:

North Callaway defeats Hallsville in the Fulton Tournament, 11-6.

High School Tennis:

Fr. Tolton ends regular season play with a win over Columbia Independent School, 9-0.

High School Girls Soccer:

Fr. Tolton defeats Stover, 10-0.