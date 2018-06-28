Local Scores: Thursday, Sept. 15

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some scores from around the area for Thursday, Sept. 15

High School Softball:

Montgomery County 4, North Callaway 3

So. Boone 9, Hallsville 1

South Callaway 12, St. Elizabeth 2

Centralia 10, Fatima 0

Hickman 5, Rock Bridge 2

High School Volleyball:

School of the Osage 2, Fulton 0

Blair Oaks 2, Hallsville 0

High School Boys Soccer:

So. Boone 3, Belle 0