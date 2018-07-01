Local Scores: Thursday, Sept. 18
MID-MISSOURI- Here are some local scores on Thursday, Sept. 18th.
College Soccer:
Williams Baptist beats Stephen College 5-0
College Volleyball:
Stephens College beats St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 4 sets
High School Women's Golf:
Sacred Heart takes second place in a Tri-Match with first place Marshall and third place Green Ridge
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
in
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
in
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
in
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
in
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
in
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Centralia man struck a deer on his motorcycle, causing it to overturn early Wednesday morning. ... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former Stone County deputy has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and probation for a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — A county sheriff's office in central Missouri is under investigation for inmate assault allegations. Callaway County... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - People of all ages and races came out for the "Families Belong Together" protest Saturday, decrying the Trump... More >>
in