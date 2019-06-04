Local scores: Tuesday, February 10

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area on February 10:

Boys High School Basketball:

Tolton 84

Battle 65

Helias 78

Mexico 41

Fulton 58

Marshall 56

Boonville 58

Hannibal 48

California 56

Warsaw 44

North Callaway 56

Wright City 53

Rock Bridge 61

Borgia 56

Hallsville 61

Versailles 48

Girls High School Basketball:

Tolton 53

Battle 27

Bloomfield 48

Chamois 38

Hickman 61

Jefferson City 46

Tipton 47

Cole-Camp 41