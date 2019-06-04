Local scores: Tuesday, February 10
MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area on February 10:
Boys High School Basketball:
Tolton 84
Battle 65
Helias 78
Mexico 41
Fulton 58
Marshall 56
Boonville 58
Hannibal 48
California 56
Warsaw 44
North Callaway 56
Wright City 53
Rock Bridge 61
Borgia 56
Hallsville 61
Versailles 48
Girls High School Basketball:
Tolton 53
Battle 27
Bloomfield 48
Chamois 38
Hickman 61
Jefferson City 46
Tipton 47
Cole-Camp 41
