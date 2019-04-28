Local Scores: Tuesday, February 19

6 years 2 months 6 days ago Tuesday, February 19 2013 Feb 19, 2013 Tuesday, February 19, 2013 5:18:00 PM CST February 19, 2013 in Basketball

High School boys basketball

Class 2 District 8 Tournament 

 

  • Cole Camp 76 - Smithton 58 

 

St. Louis County NAACP president suspended by national group
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The president of the St. Louis County NAACP has been suspended by the national organization, in... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, April 28 2019 Apr 28, 2019 Sunday, April 28, 2019 9:00:00 AM CDT April 28, 2019 in News

Family, pets escape Wardsville house fire
WARDSVILLE - One person was taken to the hospital after a house caught fire Saturday evening. In a news... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 10:02:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Man seriously injured in Lake of the Ozarks UTV crash
MORGAN COUNTY - A 77-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday when he was ejected from a UTV, according to the... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 9:09:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Lock will begin as backup in Denver, but history shows that could change
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Broncos general manager John Elway didn’t want to give anyone in the football world much of... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 8:18:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in Sports

Missouri counties host drug take back events
FULTON - Multiple counties across mid-Missouri hosted Prescription Drug Take Back events on Saturday afternoon. The Drug Enforcement Agency,... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Columbia College graduation has a new meaning for a father and daughter
COLUMBIA - Columbia College welcomed 423 students as alumni on Saturday. The graduation ceremony also marked the start of... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 6:50:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Climbers climb 110 stairs to honor fallen first responders
COLUMBIA - More than 250 people filled Mizzou Arena on Saturday morning to honor first responders who died during the... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 5:42:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Synagogue shooting kills 1, wounds 3 during Jewish holiday
POWAY, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year-old gunman opened fire inside a synagogue near San Diego as worshippers celebrated the last... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 3:09:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Farmers gather supplies for farmers who lost everything due to flooding
JEFFERSON CITY – A local Mid-Missouri group held a relief drive Saturday to collect supplies for farmers who are victims... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 3:00:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Columbia hosts second annual Autism Awareness Walk
COLUMBIA - Turnout for Saturday's Austim Awareness Walk at Cosmo Park doubled compared to the year before, organizers said. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 9:58:00 AM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Drew Lock excited to learn from experienced quarterback in Denver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Drew Lock watched his phone and waited for a call from a Denver number. He looked... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 9:55:00 AM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Police: Five pounds of meth, 12 guns found in raid
COLUMBIA - A SWAT team went into action as the Columbia Police Department and others seized drugs and guns from... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 10:38:12 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

Drew Lock gets drafted by Denver Broncos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Denver Broncos selected former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock with the 42nd pick of the second round... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 9:26:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in Sports

Vigil honors victims of Sri Lanka bombings
COLUMBIA - Dozens of people gathered Friday to remember the lives lost in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 7:50:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

States come together to address Missouri River flood damage
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - Midwestern leaders say this year's devastating flooding shows more attention is needed to flood control. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 7:11:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Wine manufacturer rounds up potentially dangerous bottles of wine
ELDON - A wine maker whose bottles have been exploding says it has collected all of the brands cited by... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 6:44:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

CPD investigates juveniles involved in BB gun attacks
COLUMBIA - Police officers have responded to several reports of suspects using BB guns to destroy car and house windows,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 4:04:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

Number of medical marijuana facilities coming to Missouri announced
JEFFERSON CITY- The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced Friday the number of medical marijuana facilities that will... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 3:47:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News
