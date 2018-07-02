Local Scores: Tuesday, February 2, 2016

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area for Tuesday, February 2, 2016.

Boys Basketball

Rock Bridge 65 Jefferson City 29

Linn 73 Fatima 70

Southern Boone 58 Hallsville 43

Kirksville 72 Boonville 52

Moberly 77 Marshall 71

Mexico 84 Eldon 54

Tuscumbia 63 Jamestown 54

Sacred Heart 57 Tipton 26

Girls Basketball

Chamois 46 Missouri School for the Deaf 28

South Callaway 48 North Callaway 38

Marshall 54 Moberly 42