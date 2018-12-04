Local Scores: Tuesday, February 23, 2016
MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area for Tuesday, February 23, 2016:
Boys High School Basketball (Class 3, District 8 First Round Playoffs, at Southern Boone High School):
Tolton 79, North Callaway 26
Boys High School Basketball (Class 3, District 13 First Round Playoffs, at Cole Camp High School):
Boonville 60, Warsaw 22
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- JBS Tolleson Inc. is recalling more than 5.1 million pounds of raw beef products that may be tainted... More >>
in
STRAFFORD, Mo. (AP) — A trucker who was hauling more than 21,000 pounds of White Castle burgers when his rig... More >>
in
(CNN) -- General Motors has already announced plant closings and big job cuts. Ford could be next. Ford (... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Spin scooters have arrived in Jefferson City. Amy Schroeder, the community relations manager for Jefferson City... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The police chief in Springfield, Missouri, has apologized to the city's sexual assault victims and ordered changes in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City council discussed the agreement Monday night to approve private funding for the bicentennial bridge.... More >>
in
FULTON - Porch pirates struck in Fulton last week amid Cyber Monday deals and holiday season sales. A woman,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to visit Missouri for a conference on crime. According to... More >>
in
FULTON – Officials from a Fulton nonprofit expressed concern Monday that there are still 103 children unadopted for the annual... More >>
in
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A 26-year-old Missouri woman accused of driving her car into the Kansas River has pleaded not... More >>
in
TUSCUMBIA — Three men were arrested Sunday for a string of burglaries in the Iberia and Brumley areas, according to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, and staff members for Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-St. Louis, pre-filed bills intended... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Sunday against a man from Kansas City following a multi-county... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - On New Year's Eve, the Missouri Tigers will travel to Memphis to play Oklahoma State in the 2018... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – After years of research, spending millions of dollars and even a public vote, the city of Columbia is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved a sewer plan on Monday that's estimated to cost more than $1 billion... More >>
in
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Missouri and Kansas supporters are optimistic that the iconic Route 66 is on the road to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a woman Monday with domestic assault and sexual abuse after an incident in northeast Columbia. ... More >>
in