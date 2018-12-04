Local Scores: Tuesday, February 23, 2016

Tuesday, February 23, 2016
By: Reese Johnson, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area for Tuesday, February 23, 2016:

Boys High School Basketball (Class 3, District 8 First Round Playoffs, at Southern Boone High School):

Tolton 79, North Callaway 26

Boys High School Basketball (Class 3, District 13 First Round Playoffs, at Cole Camp High School):

Boonville 60, Warsaw 22

 

5.1 million pounds of beef added to recall due to salmonella
(CNN) -- JBS Tolleson Inc. is recalling more than 5.1 million pounds of raw beef products that may be tainted... More >>
36 minutes ago Tuesday, December 04 2018 Dec 4, 2018 Tuesday, December 04, 2018 10:04:00 AM CST December 04, 2018 in News

Trucker hauling burgers enters plea in crash that killed man
STRAFFORD, Mo. (AP) — A trucker who was hauling more than 21,000 pounds of White Castle burgers when his rig... More >>
51 minutes ago Tuesday, December 04 2018 Dec 4, 2018 Tuesday, December 04, 2018 9:49:00 AM CST December 04, 2018 in News

GM's restructuring was tough. Ford's could be even harder
(CNN) -- General Motors has already announced plant closings and big job cuts. Ford could be next. Ford (... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, December 04 2018 Dec 4, 2018 Tuesday, December 04, 2018 9:37:33 AM CST December 04, 2018 in News

New scooter company arrives in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Spin scooters have arrived in Jefferson City. Amy Schroeder, the community relations manager for Jefferson City... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, December 04 2018 Dec 4, 2018 Tuesday, December 04, 2018 7:31:00 AM CST December 04, 2018 in News

Police chief apologizes to rape victims and vows reforms in response to CNN investigation
(CNN) -- The police chief in Springfield, Missouri, has apologized to the city's sexual assault victims and ordered changes in... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 10:39:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

Jefferson City bicentennial bridge receives private donation
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City council discussed the agreement Monday night to approve private funding for the bicentennial bridge.... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 8:47:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

Two accused of stealing neighbor's holiday deal
FULTON - Porch pirates struck in Fulton last week amid Cyber Monday deals and holiday season sales. A woman,... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 7:01:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

Trump to visit Missouri for conference on crime
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to visit Missouri for a conference on crime. According to... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 5:41:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

Adopt-a-Family program still needs help before Christmas
FULTON – Officials from a Fulton nonprofit expressed concern Monday that there are still 103 children unadopted for the annual... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 5:37:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

Mother accused of driving car into river pleads not guilty
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A 26-year-old Missouri woman accused of driving her car into the Kansas River has pleaded not... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 4:27:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

Three men arrested for string of burglaries in Iberia, Brumley
TUSCUMBIA — Three men were arrested Sunday for a string of burglaries in the Iberia and Brumley areas, according to... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 4:01:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

Lawmakers pre-file HIV criminal code bills
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, and staff members for Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-St. Louis, pre-filed bills intended... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 3:58:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Kansas City man arrested after chase through two Mid-Missouri counties
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Sunday against a man from Kansas City following a multi-county... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 3:53:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Liberty Bowl offers exposure for Mizzou
COLUMBIA - On New Year's Eve, the Missouri Tigers will travel to Memphis to play Oklahoma State in the 2018... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 3:32:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
COLUMBIA – After years of research, spending millions of dollars and even a public vote, the city of Columbia is... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 3:21:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

UPDATED: Columbia City Council approves $1 billion dollar stormwater plan
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved a sewer plan on Monday that's estimated to cost more than $1 billion... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 2:42:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

US Senate bill would designate Route 66 as historic trail
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Missouri and Kansas supporters are optimistic that the iconic Route 66 is on the road to... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 1:59:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in News

Columbia woman arrested for domestic assault, sexual abuse
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a woman Monday with domestic assault and sexual abuse after an incident in northeast Columbia. ... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, December 03 2018 Dec 3, 2018 Monday, December 03, 2018 1:55:00 PM CST December 03, 2018 in Top Stories
