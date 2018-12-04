Local Scores: Tuesday, February 23, 2016

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area for Tuesday, February 23, 2016:

Boys High School Basketball (Class 3, District 8 First Round Playoffs, at Southern Boone High School):

Tolton 79, North Callaway 26

Boys High School Basketball (Class 3, District 13 First Round Playoffs, at Cole Camp High School):

Boonville 60, Warsaw 22