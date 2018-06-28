Local Scores: Tuesday February 3

MID-MISSOURI: Here are the scores from around the area for Tuesday, February 2:

Boys High School Basketball:

Jefferson City 62

Rock Bridge 51

Brookfield 55

Centralia 53

Boonville 48

Kirksville 35

Tipton 65

North Callaway 47

California 53

Linn 49

Girls High School Basketball:

Centralia 55

Brookfield 35

Boonville 77

Kirksville 61

Women's College Basketball

Central Methodist 81

Central Christian 44