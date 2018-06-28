Local Scores: Tuesday, March 31

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area on Tuesday, March 31:

High School Boys Baseball

Fulton 14

Eldon 9

North Callaway 29

Van Far 2

High School Girls Soccer

Southern Boone 2

Fulton 0

College Baseball

(Game 1)

Central Methodist 5

Harris-Stowe 4

(Game 2)

Central Methodist 12

Harris-Stowe 2