Local Scores: Wednesday, April 1

By: Samantha Hoffmann, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from Wednesday, April 1:

High School Boys Baseball

Wright City 15

North Callaway 5

Southern Boone 9

Harrisburg 0

Battle 8

Mexico 7

Boonville 18

Moberly 0

High School Girls Soccer

Rock Bridge 4

Rolla 2 (Penalty Kicks)

College Softball

Missouri Valley College 8

Culver-Stockton 7 (Game One)

Missouri Valley College 4

Culver-Stockton 10 (Game Two)

Westminster 8

Iowa Wesleyan 0 (5 innings)

Westminster 5

Iowa Wesleyan 1 (Game Two)

Central Methodist University 8

Hannibal-LaGrange 1 (Game One)

Central Methodist University 9 

Hannibal-LaGrange 1 (Game Two (6))

College Baseball

Missouri Valley College 8

No. 7 Missouri Baptist University 9 (10 innings)

College Men's Tennis

Westminster 0

Greenville 9

 

