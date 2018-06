Local Scores: Wednesday, February 25

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some scores from around the area on Wednesday, February 25.

Girl's High School Basketball:

Tipton 59

Russellville 26

Harrisburg 58

Westran 48

Tuscumbia 67

Chamois 45

New Bloomfield 56

Iberia 26

Cole Camp 51

Holden 34

Boonville 66

St. Paul Lutheran 21

Southern Boone 43

Hermann 40

Hallsville 44

California 40