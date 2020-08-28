Local seniors move to restaurant parking lot to keep breakfast tradition alive

1 day 23 hours 23 minutes ago Wednesday, August 26 2020 Aug 26, 2020 Wednesday, August 26, 2020 5:21:00 PM CDT August 26, 2020 in News
By: Tyler Driesenga, KOMU 8 News
loading

BOONVILLE - The pandemic wasn't going to stop a group of Boonville seniors from getting together for breakfast each morning, so they got creative. 

The group has gathered for breakfast together for roughly 20 years. The pandemic has forced them to moved their morning meetings outside.

Each person orders their food and then joins the circle of folding chairs and lawn chairs in the McDonald's parking lot off of I-70.

"Well, it gives us something to do besides sit and look at the walls everyday," said Don Arnold with a laugh.

For hours each morning, the group banter back and forth, cracking jokes and swapping stories.

"They're good friends of mine, but we argue and we get into it and that's part of it," Bob Bail said. "If you can't say what you want to say, you better not be here."

On a typical morning, about 20 people will come and go from the circle of chairs between 6:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Some stay for hours, others only for a few minutes. You can hear part of their story in the video below:

While many are retired, some in the group continue to work. 

"The oldest one here is 94 [years old] but he had to go to a meeting, and the youngest one here is 67," Robert Brandes said.

The group has met in the parking lot since the dining area closed in March. 

"We didn't like it but, you know, we've got to do what we've got to do to get together and have a conversation," Arnold said.

"We try to practice distancing, and nobody comes in here sick or anything, and we just visit," Brandes said. "That's it. That's the old-farm way to do it, is visit."

Diana Thomas, who is not retired, said adjusting to the new setup wasn't a problem for her.

"When we were outside [for the first time], I was like 'Oh, great we're outside'," she said. "I normally don't bring a chair, I just come and hang out and then get to work on time."

The group has welcomed in new friends over the last 20 years and lost others who have passed away or moved into nursing homes, but those group members are not forgotten in the daily conversations.

"We are missing several men that are really dear to my heart, also that have passed away this year and a few last year," Thomas said. "We still talk about them every day, because we miss them." 

The group's new set-up in the parking lot has sparked conversation of its own as people drive by to wave, take pictures and tell the group how happy it makes them to see the friends gathered together.

"People come along, and people wave at us, and we talk and it's a way to get out because some of us don't see each other," Brandes said.

More News

Grid
List

Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County reports 83 new cases
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County reports 83 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Reopening Our Schools Town Hall: Children and COVID-19
Reopening Our Schools Town Hall: Children and COVID-19
COLUMBIA- KOMU 8’s Emily Spain talked with Dr. Amruta Padhye, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with MU Health Care, about... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 4:56:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Graduating seniors face a full year of COVID-19 uncertainty
Graduating seniors face a full year of COVID-19 uncertainty
COLUMBIA - Current MU seniors will not get to participate in the usual general and exit traditions that the university... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 4:39:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Missouri House approves bill changing rules on firearm possession for minors
Missouri House approves bill changing rules on firearm possession for minors
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House passed a bill , Tuesday, that would reverse a state law prohibiting people from... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 3:59:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Highway Patrol investigating after deputy fires gun at vehicle
Highway Patrol investigating after deputy fires gun at vehicle
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a Boone County deputy fired his gun at a vehicle... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 3:47:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Federal government to provide new relief funds for Missouri nursing facilities
Federal government to provide new relief funds for Missouri nursing facilities
COLUMBIA - The Department of Health and Human Services will provide nearly $84 million in coronavirus relief funding to 520... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 3:34:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Houston to help with Laura's aftermath
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Houston to help with Laura's aftermath
COLUMBIA - As thousands of people in Texas and Louisiana recover from Laura, 25 members of the Missouri Task Force... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 1:17:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

MU Health Care is processing COVID-19 tests faster at drive-thru site
MU Health Care is processing COVID-19 tests faster at drive-thru site
COLUMBIA- MU Health Care now has the ability to quickly process COVID-19 tests at its on campus drive-thru site instead... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 11:17:00 AM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

UPDATE: CPS' 14-day coronavirus rate reaches 52.1, could lead to online classes
UPDATE: CPS' 14-day coronavirus rate reaches 52.1, could lead to online classes
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools have been tracking new COVID-19 cases for the past fourteen days to determine how they... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 10:24:00 AM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

MU homecoming parade cancelled
MU homecoming parade cancelled
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is set to cancel its 2020 homecoming parade due to COVID-19 guidelines. According... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 6:51:00 AM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Coach Drinkwitz responds to Jacob Blake shooting
Coach Drinkwitz responds to Jacob Blake shooting
COLUMBIA -Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz expressed his disappointment about the Jacob Blake shooting on Wednesday following the NBA's... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 26 2020 Aug 26, 2020 Wednesday, August 26, 2020 9:07:00 PM CDT August 26, 2020 in Sports

Missouri teacher donates kidney to her student's mother
Missouri teacher donates kidney to her student's mother
(CNN) - Art teacher, Misty Byrd, said she didn't even have to think about donating her kidney. When the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 26 2020 Aug 26, 2020 Wednesday, August 26, 2020 8:13:00 PM CDT August 26, 2020 in News

Rep. Hartzler praises Missouri Task Force One
Rep. Hartzler praises Missouri Task Force One
COLUMBIA - Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler commended Missouri Task Force 1 Wednesday, while speaking with reporters on the banks of the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 26 2020 Aug 26, 2020 Wednesday, August 26, 2020 7:59:00 PM CDT August 26, 2020 in Continuous News

Families concerned about internet access for this upcoming school year
Families concerned about internet access for this upcoming school year
COLUMBIA - With only two weeks before Columbia Public Schools start, families are worried about what they are going to... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 26 2020 Aug 26, 2020 Wednesday, August 26, 2020 6:44:00 PM CDT August 26, 2020 in News

Missouri governor candidates talk COVID-19
Missouri governor candidates talk COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY -Governor Mike Parson and Democratic Governor Candidate Nicole Galloway were both discussing the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, but with... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 26 2020 Aug 26, 2020 Wednesday, August 26, 2020 5:47:00 PM CDT August 26, 2020 in News

Local seniors move to restaurant parking lot to keep breakfast tradition alive
Local seniors move to restaurant parking lot to keep breakfast tradition alive
BOONVILLE - The pandemic wasn't going to stop a group of Boonville seniors from getting together for breakfast each morning,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 26 2020 Aug 26, 2020 Wednesday, August 26, 2020 5:21:00 PM CDT August 26, 2020 in News

Reopening Our Schools Town Hall: Immunizations and back-to-school
Reopening Our Schools Town Hall: Immunizations and back-to-school
COLUMBIA- KOMU 8’s Emily Spain talked with Dr. Alexandra James, a pediatrician with MU Health Care, about recommendations for families... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, August 26 2020 Aug 26, 2020 Wednesday, August 26, 2020 4:21:00 PM CDT August 26, 2020 in News

Columbia police looking for Douglass Park shooter
Columbia police looking for Douglass Park shooter
COLUMBIA - At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, the Columbia Police Department presented more information about t he Tuesday night... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, August 26 2020 Aug 26, 2020 Wednesday, August 26, 2020 4:17:00 PM CDT August 26, 2020 in News
Previous Page
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 91°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5pm 90°
6pm 89°
7pm 87°
8pm 83°