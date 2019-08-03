Local sheriff responds to state auditor's sex offender report

COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff says he's "upset" with State Auditor Nicole Galloway's report on sex offender registration.

This report was a follow-up to a previous report from October of 2018.

The new report said, "Chief Law Enforcement Officials (CLEOs) did not adequately pursue non-compliant offenders." It also said, "The enforcement of sex offender registration requirements by CLEOs was not adequate."

But Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said she didn't even talk to Missouri sheriffs, only the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

"She made some allegations toward sheriffs, and she never even let us be part of this report at all," he said. "This was not an audit of sheriffs, and we are taking offense to that because in here, she makes some pretty bold allegations. She never contacted the sheriff's department to see if we have warrants."

The new report came out in July and only uses data through February of 2019. Wheeler said it doesn't make sense to him.

"If she was so worried about public safety, why didn't she say anything to anybody for three months?" he said.

In an email, Nicole Galloway's Press Secretary Steph Deidrick said, "Missourians expect that sex offenders are being tracked, and that they can rely on the accuracy of the sex offender database to make decisions about where they live and where their children go to school," she said. "The purpose of the centralized registry is so the public can rely on a single resource to access information about registered sex offenders in their community, and the accuracy of the database is reliant on information provided by local law enforcement, including sheriffs."

Wheeler said he thinks the whole thing is political propaganda.

"She's not after results. She's after her image, to try to bolster her image because she’s running for governor," he said. "I understand her wanting to do that. That's fine. But to do so on the backs of law enforcement, I mean it’s really uncalled for."