Local Shop Prints Up GameDay Shirts for Saturday

COLUMBIA - Silkscreens went full tilt Thursday to prepare ESPN College GameDay T-shirts for this Saturday's men's basketball game against Kansas University. Missouri Cotton Exchange, one of the larger screen print companies in Mid-Missouri, designed and printed the shirts.

The MU Bookstore offers three designs, all featuring the ESPN logo. A different design is available through the Mizzou Alumni Association. It does not mention GameDay.

"Because of all the hoopla, the alumni center ordered a ton of T-shirts this year," Missouri Cotton Exchange owner Jeff Glenn said.

He says there are anywhere in between 7,500 and 10,000 shirts available in total. Glenn said he likes designing them because he enjoys being a part of something this big. But that's not the only thing he's looking forward to this Saturday.

"A victory over Kansas, that's a no brainer," he said.