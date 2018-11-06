Local Sports Scores for Tuesday, May 21
COLUMBIA -- Here are your local scores from around the mid-Missouri area for Wednesday, May 21.
High School Baseball
- Class 1: Sturegon 10 - La Plata 0; Stoutland 1 - New Franklin 12. Sturgeon will travel to New Franklin on Wednesday, May 22 with the game scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
- Class 2: Russellville 5 - Harrisburg 2. The Indians will travel to Canton on Wednesday, May 22 with the game scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
- Class 3: Palmyra 0 - Hallsville 9. The Indians will host Lutheran North on Wednesday, May 22 with the game scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
- Class 4: Duchesne 3 - Boonville 7. The Pirates will host St. Mary's (St. Louis) on Thursday, May 23 at 5:00 p.m.
- Class 5: Rock Bridge 11 - Lebanon 1. The Bruins will face the winner of Branson/Willard on Thursday, May 23. Time and location are still TBD.