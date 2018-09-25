Local store collecting shoes for Harvey victims

COLUMBIA - Fleet Feet Sports Columbia is taking a step to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey, once a Category 4 hurricane.

The store is in the process of collecting gently used shoes and socks that will later be sent to the Fleet Feet location in San Antonio.

"We've had an overwhelming amount of support I mean I've had people calling from the Lake of the Ozarks asking can they come and donate clothes and shoes and things like that," said franchise owner Nancy Yaeger.

She said the idea came to her when the owner of all Fleet Feet Sports locations across the country sent out an email asking for help.

"This is about community. When the email went out, every owner responded and here in Columbia, we knew that we had to do what we could," said Yaeger.

"At this point, we will take just about everything and we will keep sending donations until their is no longer a need."

The store has collected dozens of pairs of shoes and plans to package them up and start sending them out within the next couple of days.

"It is overwhelming but it is exciting to be able to contribute, even if it's just shoes and socks, it'll help," said Marcia Doll, fit specialist at Fleet Feet.

If you want to help out, you can stop by the Columbia Fleet Feet location off of Nifong Blvd.