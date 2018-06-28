Local store latest to join grocery delivery trend

COLUMBIA - Schnucks in Columbia and Jefferson City will now offer grocery deliveries right to your doorstep, one of many businesses around the country and area to offer this service.

Schnucks first offered delivery services through Instacart, a grocery delivery company, in St. Louis. Schnucks Senior Communications Specialist Paul Simon said the St. Louis deliveries have been “very successful and very popular.”

Superstores like Amazon and Walmart offer fresh groceries for delivery or pickup, and two of the three Columbia Hy-Vee locations offer delivery as well. PureFit is a local food delivery company from which shoppers can order pre-made dinners.

Amazon’s grocery delivery program “AmazonFresh” is not available in Columbia. Blue Apron, a national private grocery delivery company does deliver to Columbia and Jefferson City.

According to the Food Marketing Institute, Americans spent about $20.5 billion on online grocery orders in 2016. FMI anticipates spending will only increase in the coming years.

Schnucks Columbia Manager Chuck Murphy says he feels confident shoppers will use the new delivery service.

“The demand has been there from our customers to have a home delivery option,” Murphy said.

The Columbia and Jefferson City stores will also use Instacart to deliver orders. A Hy-Vee employee said their store uses its own employees to deliver orders.

Online or app-based grocery delivery services are still new to many stores around the country, so it’s still undetermined how this trend will impact traditional grocery stores in the future.