Local stores offer special hours for at-risk community members

COLUMBIA— With more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, local stores are offering special hours for community members at higher risk like senior citizens, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems.

Lucky's Market: 111 S Providence Road, Columbia, MO 65203



Lucky's Market is offering an early shopping hour for vulnerable community members from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily. Hy-Vee: The Iowa-based grocery store chain has three locations in Columbia: 25 Conley Road, 65201

405 E. Nifong Blvd., 65201

3100 West Broadway, 65203 All Hy-Vee locations are offering an hour of shopping time for customers at higher risk from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily.

Walmart:

415 Conley Road

3001 W Broadway

1201 Grindstone Parkway

From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores nation-wide will offer an hour-ong senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the stores open.

Schnucks:

Located at 1400 Forum Blvd., Schnucks is reserving the first hour of each business day, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for seniors and other vulnerable populations.

Target:2400 Bernadette Drive, 65203