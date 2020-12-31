COLUMBIA- Local non-profit, Jabberwocky Studios, hosts their virtual "Paint-Along with 'Joe-Bob Ross'" event tonight from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.
Jabberwocky Studio's mission is the build inclusion and equality through both fine and performing arts. The organization works to remove financial, transportation and cultural barriers, to allow for a uniquely diverse group of people to take various art courses at the studio.
Since the start of the pandemic, Jabberwocky has created protocols to ensure the safety of students and those who work at the studio.
Studio director, Linda Schust, says that the mid-Missouri community and donors have played a large role in helping Jabberwocky stay in business during the pandemic. Schust says that the studio has a duty to provide safety and support to the community.
The virtual New Year's event is lead by the studio's muralist, Joe Schlottach. Participants purchased a $30 ticket, which includes all painting supplies, ingredients to two New Year's themed drinks and homemade bon-bons. Schust delivered all supplies to participants' doors.
Participants will follow Schlottach in a painting of a winter landscape.