Local teacher finds new ways to fight germs in the classroom

1 day 1 hour 27 minutes ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 Tuesday, March 10, 2020 9:52:00 AM CDT March 10, 2020 in News
By: Skylar Webb, KOMU 8 Reporter
HALLSVILLE - It's flu season and Mrs. Woods' third grade class at Hallsville Intermediate is getting creative to stop the spread of germs. 

Shauna Woods posted one of her ideas to her classroom's Facebook page last week and went viral. Her post got over 48,000 shares, 30,000 likes and 4,000 comments and continues to grow.

Woods said she's shocked by the traction her post has gotten and has used the classes' social media 'fame' as a teaching tool.

"I just told my third graders, at the end of the day, this should keep their cup full because we're helping even the nation now," Woods said. "Half the kids in the nation might have stamps on their hands now and that's been exciting for them."

The idea came to Woods while she was driving. Woods said she, like many teachers, is always thinking of ways to be creative and entice students to do the right thing.

James Oliver, a well-spoken third grader, said his favorite thing isn't the prize, but the satisfaction he gets from keeping the germs away.

"I love this idea and I really think other schools should do it as well," Oliver said.

But students like Lexi Wilson said there's several perks to this idea -- from being 'famous' to, of course, the candy.

On top of stamping her students' hands, Woods is enforcing other healthy habits in her classroom. The room is equipped with its own sink, hand sanitizers and anti-bacterial wipes.

Woods' idea has caught like wildfire with parents and among other teachers in her school.

"All the parents are very receptive and many of them are like 'I can't wait to see if the stamps are on their hand tonight,'" Woods said. "Many more in the school are now doing the 'stamp challenge' as they're calling it."

She said Hallsville Intermediate as a whole is always thinking of ways to increase cleanliness in the school during this time of year. She said the school's custodians have a deep-cleaning regimine set in place each night, in addition to what individual teachers do to keep each of their classrooms clean.

Hallsville sent an update from the school's nurses to all staff and parents of students the last week of February. The note encouraged parents to keep children home who were showing signs of sickness and detailed CDC guidelines. The update also said the district would continue communication and monitoring with the situation of both the flu and coronavirus.

