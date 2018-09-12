Local Teenagers Build Recycling Business

COLUMBIA - Hickman High School student Michael York continues to expand his recycling efforts after he built a new business that makes recycling a community-wide effort.

Currently consisting of twelve members, Coordinated Recycling travels from business to business and asks for items that would normally go to the curb. The volunteer group then makes plans on how to transform garbage into games.

"We bring recycling to them so they can learn at an early age. Most of the kids in my school don't really recycle, they just usually go on with their day," said Sheridan York, a member of Coordinated Recycling and younger brother of Michael.

Coordinated Recycling's main focus is youth education. The volunteer organization created an entire carnival full of gadgets and games made completely from recycled material. From miniature golf to memory games and can collecting to container construction, the group's goal is larger than cleaning up Columbia.

"If I can see more parents getting their children involved, it would be an excellent thing for the environment and as a learning tool for the children," suggested group member Stormy Giles.

The group wants to create a plan to implement some of its products into Columbia Public Schools. One group member thinks it will ensure a healthier tomorrow.

"I just want to pass recycling down to the next generation so it can continue, " said Alyssa Giles.

"I started with two and ended with 12! And I think the company is going to get a lot bigger than that," exclaimed Bonnie York.

Bonnie York is the mother of Michael and Sheridan York. She watched Coordinated Recycling start as an idea and grow into an operating company.

"I'm proud. And not just of my own kids, but all of them. They have shown that all it takes is hard work and they can do anything they put their minds to," said Bonnie York.

Michael York began educating Columbia's youth by teaching classes at the Boys and Girls Club. He said his most recent success with Coordinated Recycling proves that hard work pays off.

"It's like working for something for so long, and you get the award. You feel good."