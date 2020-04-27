Local telethon raises over $32,000 for COVID-19 relief

COLUMBIA —In just eight days, city leaders and volunteers organized an online telethon that would go on to raise more than $32,660 for the Community Foundation of Central Missouri’s COVID-19 Regional Relief Fund.

The telethon was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, event coordinator Sean Spence said in a Sunday news release. The event had about 200 donors, more than 100 volunteers and hundreds of viewers.

Each performer had 10 minutes to participate in the telethon. Meanwhile, viewers accessed the foundation's website to donate.

“I was originally going to be happy if we made it to $5,000,” Spence said. “We had donations of $10 and a few in the thousands.”

Over the previous week, event organizers formed an advisory committee to oversee ideas, volunteer hours and donations.

Some event sponsors donated money, but they mainly supported the telethon by publicizing it on social media. Overall, the event cost nothing in overhead, according to the release.

John Baker, the executive director of the Community Foundation of Central Missouri, said the fund received roughly another $1,000 after the telethon ended.

“I was so happy to see the community come together and rally around this very important and successful effort,” Baker said.