Local Video Renters React to Blockbuster Bankruptcy

COLUMBIA - Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, September 23rd. The company claims changes in consumer preferences in movies and media contributed to the company's decline. Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy the same day that shares of online rental company Netflix hit an all time high.



Newer video rental options such as Netflix, On Demand, and Redbox have swept the consumer nation. Specifically, Redbox has gained popularity among Columbia residents. One Redbox user, Bill Graham, said "They've got these little kiosks everywhere. So it's real convenient, and it's very inexpensive."



Local video owner Janet Marsh said her Ninth Street Video has not felt the impact of Redbox. Marsh said her store is "a different type of store," so Redbox isn't a huge competitor.



