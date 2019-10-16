Local watchers weigh in on Democratic debate

COLUMBIA - Twelve Democratic presidential candidates took stage Tuesday night in Ohio while mid-Missouri viewers watched on television. The debate focused on foreign policy, Hunter Biden’s work on the Ukraine energy company, Biden’s health, the prospect of Trump’s impeachment, and more.

In Columbia, Mid-Missouri Young Democrats, Mizzou College Democrats and Our Revolution Mid-Missouri hosted a watch party at Shakespeare's Pizza downtown.

The president of Mizzou College Democrats, Sadie Jess, said the debate should produce a clear front runner. She said debates like this give her organization a way to be involved in the presidential election on a local level.

“We have a situation where Democrats leave Missouri because they are less represented here,” Jess said. “I want to follow through and plant my roots here to make my community and state a better place.”

Elisabeth Condon, president of the Mid-Missouri Young Democrats, said the debate was a challenge since it was the most candidates on a single stage for the Democrats this year. She said it’s important to pay attention and be engaged since the policies will affect the state of Missouri.

“Just when home isn’t working out that doesn’t mean we should abandon it,” Condon said. “We want to make sure this is somewhere people want to stay and other people want to come to.”