Local Youth Group Shoe Drive for Haiti Water Project
The youth group teamed up with "Shoeman", a non profit organization to fund raise for drilling rigs, water purification system, and a hand pump wells.
The local youth group is just one of many shoe drives participating in the "Shoeman" Haiti water project.
The shoes will be resold or recycled to fund the projects in Haiti.
"I felt good that I'm helping other people, " said volunteer Michelle Boyer.
Each volunteer spends more than an hour week sorting used shoes. One volunteer says she got more than she bargained for.
" It was kind of a little stinky last night, but I got over it, " said volunteer Abby Peper.
Youth Director Penny Mueller said she's excited that her group has been dedicated to working on the Haiti Water Project.
" Their mindset is to reach out to other people because we have talked about how blessed we are here and you know there's a lot of people who do not have what we have. This is a small way," said Mueller.
Mueller says all types of shoes are acceptable for donation.
The youth group has reached its original goal of five hundred shoes and hopes to get five hundred more.
It's not too late to donate shoes. Wesley United Methodist Church is accepting donation Monday through Friday from nine to four.
