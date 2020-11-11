COLUMBIA – The Columbia Center for Urban agriculture gave away 300 free meals to local veterans on Veterans Day.
The organization partnered with The Ozark Mountain Biscuit Company to set up a drive-through and outdoor dining experience for all veterans who came by.
The event took place at the Mark and Carol Stevenson Veterans Urban Farm.
The farm serves veterans all year round by providing job training, hosting outdoor therapy sessions and making donations of fresh vegetables to local Veterans.
Ron Turner, a retired carpenter who served in Vietnam, was there with his wife to partake in the event.
“People now appreciate veterans a lot more than they did when I came back from Vietnam, and so I really appreciate everyone doing their part for the Veterans," Turner said.
Saxon Brown is the PLANTS Program Educator at the center and explained why she feels it’s important to honor veterans today and every day.
“I wanted to volunteer out here today on Veterans Day to honor them and honor Veterans who have made a lot of sacrifices,” Brown said.
The veterans who attended had the option of two entrees, sides and a dessert. They were also able to sign up to be notified of any other volunteer opportunities taking place at the farm in the coming months.
The farm partners with the Truman VA to provide services for veterans year-round. They haven’t been able to hold any events this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Despite the restrictions, a team of eight veterans was able to grow 13,000 pounds of food. They donated the food to organizations such as Welcome Home, Patriot Place, the VA Healthy Teaching Kitchen, the VA Transitional Residence Program and Central Pantry.
The Veterans Day celebration marked the end of the growing season and a celebration of all the work veterans were able to accomplish this year.
The 1.3-acre farm held its ribbon-cutting ceremony a year ago today. The farm was previously the home base of the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture. The name was changed to be the Mark and Carol Stevenson’s Urban Farm.
Brown also said that she enjoys working side-by-side with these veterans.
“I’ve spent a lot of time working alongside these guys and getting to know them and haring their stories,” Brown said.
The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture has three other locations around Columbia.