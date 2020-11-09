COLUMBIA - The CPS Board of Education has voted against middle and high school students returning to in-person learning this semester, voting instead to have students return on January 19.
In addition, CPS voted for elementary school students to return to online learning until January 11.
The plan to return to in-person learning includes a four day school week, with Wednesdays reserved so that the schools could be cleaned and sanitized.
Columbia Missouri National Education Association (CMNEA) President Kathy Steinhoff was the first to speak at the meeting, saying, "Our cases are climbing, our hospitals are filling and our teachers are getting sick."
"Teachers are the most critical piece to any successful education program," said Steinhoff. "Is it worth it if we lose them from this profession?" There are currently seven schools that are learning virtually because of staffing shortages, according to CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman.
Stiepleman also said that he has consulted with numerous local health professionals, who have advised to keep elementary schools open if possible, but to hold off on opening middle and high schools.
"The community deserves some continuity," said CPS Board President Helen Wade. "The uncertainty is not good for anybody."
"Please understand that our teachers are not doing nothing."
Speakers during the public forum was largely divided over the idea of returning to the classroom. Those in favor of remaining online cited an increase in the overall quality of online learning with a more organized schedule as a main reason for staying remote, while those who wanted to return to in-person learning spoke towards the social aspect of the decision with some students having limited ability to see their friends.
One teacher took the effort to create a diagram to show just how many students and teachers are currently quarantined and were unable to attend the evening, adding that she was speaking on behalf of approximately 200 teachers who did not feel safe returning to class.
Among those who argued for returning to in-person learning was a high school student who claims she has fallen behind while learning online, saying that her senior year was a time where she was meant to be "on top of the world and to flourish."