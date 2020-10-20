BOONE COUNTY - Students of all ages can get free help from a live online tutor through Brainfuse, a new service of the Daniel Boone Regional Library.
There are three modules - HelpNow for elementary through college students, Adult Learning for adults and JobNow for job seekers.
Live tutors are available daily from 2 to 11 p.m. and other services can be accessed 24/7 through the library’s website or the Brainfuse app, available for IOS and Android.
The Brainfuse tutors offer assistance with core subjects like math, reading, science and writing as well as more advanced topics. All tutors are trained and certified by Brainfuse, have a four-year degree and have prior teaching/tutoring experience.
People interested in using Brainfuse need to have a free DBRL library card that they can apply for online.
After setting up the Brainfuse registration, students and job seekers can explore and use the free service.