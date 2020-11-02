Here's what you need to know today: Monday, Nov. 2

Salvation Army in need of volunteer, paid bell ringers for holidays
The Jefferson City Salvation Army is in need of bell ringers for its annual red kettle campaign.
Bell ringing in some parts of the country began as early as September this year to fill a larger than normal need during the COVID-19 pandemic, but local chapters will begin Saturday, November 14 and end on Christmas Eve.
Paid bell ringers help the corps to cover shifts where some of their other volunteers are typically working during the weekday afternoons. Applications are available at the Jefferson City corps' headquarters at 927 Jefferson Street.
MU Police report sexual assault on campus
Police at the University of Missouri have reported a sexual assault that took place on campus Sunday evening.
According to a press release, the incident occurred near the corner of Hitt and Locust streets, where a man approached an individual who grabbed the victim's breasts.
Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to report it immediately.
Boone County Clerk offers drive-thru voting for quarantined voters
The Boone County Clerk's Office provided voters in quarantine or isolation a chance to vote this weekend.
On both Saturday and Sunday, the clerk's office offered drive-thru voting from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Clerk's offices across mid-Missouri are offering extra voting opportunities for people in quarantine or isolation over the next two days.
Boone County is not alone in creating these extra voting opportunities. For a full list of other mid-Missouri counties and their absentee voting options before Election day, click here.
Does Gov. Parson actually oppose protections for preexisting conditions?
With the Affordable Care Act under fire from Republicans, protections for preexisting conditions have become a big issue in the 2020 election.
Republicans, including Parson, have made no secret that they oppose the Affordable Care Act. But they say he doesn’t oppose protecting coverage for preexisting conditions.
The Parson campaign pointed us to a legislative proposal dated Dec. 10, 2019.
Parson’s proposal called for legislation that “prohibits health insurance plans from imposing a pre-existing condition exclusion.”