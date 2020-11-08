CALLAWAY COUNTY – 2020 was fraught with surprises for Silvia Sprinkle, and it was not because of the virus.
Earlier in the year, Sprinkle's three grandchildren moved in. For Sprinkle, it was a welcomed opportunity for family time.
Her grandchildren, however, all have KCNB1, a rare genetic disorder.
Within the past month, Sprinkle's brother also moved in. Her brother is a US Navy veteran and a double amputee.
As a result, accommodations were needed to create an accessible environment for the family.
Sprinkle is no stranger to lending a helping hand. She has organized "Kids in Crisis" for the past several years, which provides resources to families in need.
But this weekend, Sprinkle received the good kind of a surprise; she would receive a helping hand herself.
"I'm used to going on Facebook and asking for stuff for other people," Sprinkle said. "I'm just not, it took a lot of pride to just get on there and just bare myself."
After posting in a local Facebook group for assistance building a ramp for her brother and grandchildren, Sprinkle learned the community had stepped up to provide it for her free of charge; labor included.
The materials were donated by Rough Around the Edges, LLC.
Contractor Andy Griffith of AG landscaping assembled the ramp with the help of J-Bar Construction.
Sprinkle said she feels grateful to the community for its help.
"It's the small things that are going to help so much and get us all through the country being so divided right now," she said.
Pat Rowe Kerr, a veteran's and disability rights advocate, donated a van chair lift for Sprinkle's brother. She said it is important to provide for the needs of veterans and children with disabilities.
"Everybody needs an opportunity to move forward in life," Rowe Kerr said.
Rowe Kerr recommended that veterans in search of help reach out to their local VFW or VA. Sprinkle said MU's Thompson Center has been a great resource in providing occupational therapy for her grandchildren.